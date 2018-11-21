Woman charged in 2016 Thunder Bay, Ont., homicide sentenced

A woman charged over two years ago with the death of a 20-year-old man on Thunder Bay's south side will spend just under two more years in jail.

Kirsten Faith Wesley was charged in September 2016 with second degree murder in the death of Leslie Noah Moonias, 20. Wesley was also 20 when she was charged. At a court appearance in March, Wesley pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Wesley was sentenced to 55 months in jail, but was given credit for 33 months in custody, with the judge crediting her with 1.5 days in pretrial custody for every actual day. That means Wesley has 22 months left to serve.

The sentence was handed down in court in Thunder Bay on Oct. 30.

In addition, Wesley was sentenced to three years probation and received a lifetime ban on owning weapons.