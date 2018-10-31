Updated
Thunder Bay police thank public for help locating missing 16-year-old
Thunder Bay police are thanking the public for their help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday evening in the northwestern Ontario city.
Teenager was last seen Monday night in northwestern Ontario city
Police released a written statement Tuesday asking for the public's help in locating the teenager, who was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, October 29.
On Wednesday afternoon, police said they have "safely located" the girl and thanked the public for their assistance.