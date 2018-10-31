Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police thank public for help locating missing 16-year-old

Thunder Bay police thank public for help locating missing 16-year-old

Thunder Bay police are thanking the public for their help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday evening in the northwestern Ontario city.

Teenager was last seen Monday night in northwestern Ontario city

CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for their help in locating 16-year-old Kira Loon. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Thunder Bay Police are thanking the public for their help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday evening in the northwestern Ontario city.

Police released a written statement Tuesday asking for the public's help in locating the teenager, who was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, October 29.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they have "safely located" the girl and thanked the public for their assistance.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us