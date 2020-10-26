Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police renew appeal for public help in 35-year-old cold case
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, Ont., police renew appeal for public help in 35-year-old cold case

Thunder Bay police are renewing calls for public assistance in a 35-year-old cold case.

Kip Hallow killed Oct. 26, 1985 in hit-and-run on Thunder Bay's south side

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police are still investigating the suspected hit-and-run death of Kip Hallow, left, who died on Oct. 26, 1985. Hallow, left, was 20 when he died. The centre image is one of the boots he was wearing at the time of his death, and the right image is of a cigarette lighter Hallow had in his possession when he died. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Thunder Bay police are renewing calls for public assistance in a 35-year-old cold case.

Kip Hallow was killed on Oct. 26, 1985, in a hit-and-run at the corner of Vickers Street North and Weigand Avenue.

Police have said Hallow was found by two passersby just before 2 a.m., and they were assisted by an Amber Cab driver who arrived at the scene shortly after.

The cab driver called police and paramedics, but attempts to revive Hallow were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead at McKellar General Hospital.

Police said Monday Hallow was struck by a red or maroon-coloured sedan, and the driver failed to remain at the scene.

Police have said metallic red or maroon paint chips were found on Hallow's clothing, and the two passersby who found his body reported seeing a car driving northbound on Vickers Street North.

Hallow was wearing a black leather jacket, faded blue jeans, a white shirt and tan coloured cowboy boots at the time of his death. He also had a lighter that was a replica of a Derringer pistol.

Police have also said Hallow — who was 20 years old when he died — is believed to have been at bars on the city's north side prior to his death.

Anyone with information about Hallow's death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now