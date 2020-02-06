A place where 'all students shine': Kingfisher Outdoor Education Centre opens doors to the public

Examining a butterfly cocoon, learning map reading by snowshoeing the trails or playing the much-loved predator/prey survival game are just some of the adventures students of the Lakehead Public School Board can experience at the Kingfisher Outdoor Centre, and now the public can see what it's all about at an open house on February 8.

The goal of the unique experiential education facility is to help students in grades one to 12 learn more about nature and develop a deeper appreciation for the environment, all while enhancing their classroom learning.

"We have such a wonderful job because the soundtrack of our day is often students saying things like 'this is the best day of my life, this is the best field trip I've ever gone on' and I often tell people that the beauty of being at Kingfisher is that all of our students shine," said Kelly Henderson, the lead instructor at the centre 20 kilometres north of Thunder Bay on Highway 527.

'Highlight of their school experience'

Rain, snow or sunshine, elementary and high school students visit Kingfisher for day trips and overnight excursions throughout the year.

"The overnight program is so special to our students," Henderson said, explaining that kids in grades six, seven or eight spend three days and two nights at the centre. Their stay includes not only outdoor education programs but also learning other skills such as chopping wood and cooking dinner over the fire.

"We are told that it's usually the highlight of sometimes their entire school experience, but often it will be the piece they reflect upon most when they're moving from elementary to high school."

Students go on nature hikes, conduct pond studies, learn about map reading and orienteering and even get to take a closer look at wildlife skulls and skeletons. The activities are chosen by the classroom teacher and Kingfisher staff to complement what the students are studying in science, biology, geography, art, literacy and health and physical education.

Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Kingfisher Outdoor Education Centre with a public open house on Saturday Feb. 8. (Lakehead Public Schools)

"It's the real world. If students are learning about trees and photosynthesis you can be beside a tree and leaves and talk about the process that's going on and look at the different colours of the leaves, so it's very contextual and I think it really connects the students," said Henderson.

During Saturday's open house, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people are invited to try snowshoeing and cross-country skiing or just sip a hot chocolate and roast a hot dog by the campfire.

Open house shuttle schedule

Parking at Kingfisher is limited so the board will be running shuttle buses:

Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute – Pick up at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Agnew H. Johnston Public School – Pick up at 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Hammarskjold High School – Pick up at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m

Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute – Pick up at 9:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Buses will depart from Kingfisher to return to the pickup locations at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.