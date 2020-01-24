Kinesiologists call on Canadians to get active to beat the pandemic blues

The Canadian Kinesiology Alliance is urging Canadians to make physical activity a priority this winter for the sake of their mental health — and one Thunder Bay, Ont., kinesiologist says the city is a great place to get active outdoors in the winter.

Less than half of Canadians aged 15 years and older reported excellent or very good mental health in May of this year, according to a report from the Public Health Agency of Canada. That's down from nearly 70 per cent in 2018.

While many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as vaccine production, are out of Canadians' control, the Alliance noted, in a news release issued Tuesday, people can control how they eat and move.

"It doesn't mean necessarily having to get out there and push out a 30-minute tempo run or something like that," said Kathryn Sinden, a registered kinesiologist in the city and an assistant professor in the School of Kinesiology at Lakehead University. "It's really just getting your body moving."

Thunder Bay offers incredible trails for hiking, running, skiing and walking, she said.

"Certainly it can be cold, but there's no bad weather, just bad clothing," she added.

"I do think that Thunder Bay is beautiful during all seasons, but winter is simply an amazing time to live up here, and getting outside is part of that gift that we have sort of living up here in northwestern Ontario."