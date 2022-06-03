NDP's Sol Mamakwa wins 2nd term in Kiiwetinoong riding

Sol Mamakwa is returning to Queen's Park for a second term.

The NDP incumbent is expected to be re-elected in the Kiiwetinoong riding, defeating a field that included Progressive Conservative challenger Dwight Monck and Liberal candidate Manuela Michelizzi.

"One of the things I kept hearing is the access to health care, access to better services closer to home for people that live in Kiiwetinoong," Mamakwa said Thursday night. "One of the things that I kept hearing ... is the issue of nuclear waste coming to northern Ontario, and we cannot allow that to happen."

The NDP will again form Official Opposition, but it will be with an even stronger PC majority than the one that had been elected in 2018.

Mamakwa said the upcoming term will be a challenging one.

"There's certainly going to be some challenges when we talk about development," he said. "We need to have First Nations heard on the on the the issue of being at the table rather than being the menu."

Mamakwa says new NDP leader needs to represent 'all of Ontario'

Thursday's result also led to Andrea Horwath stepping down as NDP leader after 13 years.

"I think it's a step that needs to be done," Mamakwa said. "A lot of people were talking about that. 'What are you going to do? What's going to happen if you guys don't form government?'"

"We need to select a leader that will represent all of Ontario, will bring Ontario together," he said. "That's really important. And we need to be able to bring solutions through for a better Ontario."

"I look forward to who will be the interim, and who will be the person that will lead Ontario into the next election."

Results in Kiiwetinoong were delayed for two hours after voting hours were extended at two polling stations.

The riding has the largest land area of any in Ontario, but one of the smallest population bases. It is the only riding to have a majority Indigenous population.