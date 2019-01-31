A new walk-in counselling clinic is opening its doors for the first time in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, thanks to a recent $25,000 grant from the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund.

Officials from Our Kids Count, in partnership with the Catholic Family Development Centre said in a written release Wednesday that the new counselling service would "help reduce acutely elevated risk."

"A lot of the programs we offer are based on needs identified by our participants," said Amy Silvaggio, development manager for Our Kids Count. "It came to our attention that there was a need for more accessible counselling, possibly outside of the hours we could currently offer them."

She said Our Kids Count currently provides 14 hours of counselling a week for participants and clients of the organization. However that service was provided by appointment only and it wasn't "quite enough to meet that need."

"For example, last year we saw somewhere in the neighbourhood of 250 counselling visits and that's with one counsellor," she said, adding that the waitlist can vary "from as few as three to maybe ten" people depending on the demand.

The new Our Kids Count Let's Talk Walk-In Counselling Clinic is available to everyone in the community and no appointment is necessary as counsellors will see clients on a first come first serve basis.

"It really is that accessibility component," Silvaggio said. "Everyone, I think, at some point ... may want to access or need to access a service like this and there isn't always time to wait for an appointment, or be put on the waiting list."

The walk-in counselling clinic will be provided at the Our Kids Count office on McKenzie Street every Tuesday starting at 3:30 p.m. and at the Windsor street office every Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

"To know that two days a week, they can come and see our counsellors ... is helping to reduce that immediate level of stress that they are feeling," she said, "and when we say anyone, we really mean adults, young and even children as long as if they are under 12, they have consent of a parent or guardian."