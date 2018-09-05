Police seek information about alleged abduction in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are looking for information regarding an alleged kidnapping on Court Street on Thursday evening.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday, officers were called to Court Street near Renco Foods at 5:38 p.m. about a male victim being assaulted by three other males.

Police said they learned that the victim was then forced into a black sports utility vehicle before driving away from the scene.

On Friday morning, police said they were able to safely locate the victim connected to this abduction have spoken to him.

Police believe this was a targeted event.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.