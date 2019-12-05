New water plant in Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek will not deliver water to all homes in community

One member of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, or Gull Bay First Nation, wants to know why his home will not be connected to the community's new water system, slated to pump potable water by the end of March, 2021.

Tony Bouchard said he is renovating a home in the community, located about 175 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., that was his father's.

Bouchard said he's frustrated that his brother's home is also being bypassed, along with three others in the community.

All of the homes are in the same area of Gull Bay.

"I've been asking (for) water for a while already, and the contractors that I talk to told me we're not getting no water," said Bouchard. "I don't understand why we don't get our water and sewer connected with that much money going into the community."

Gull Bay has a new water plant under construction, slated to be completed by the end of March, 2021. The $25-million project is to replace a water plant built about 20 years ago, that never properly functioned.

Chief Wilfred King said the ultimate goal is to connect all homes in the community to sewer and water, but there are concerns over the state of some buildings.

"We will not take any homes that are substandard, that do not meet any kind of building code standards," he said.

King said Bouchard's home, as it is under renovation, is not liveable.

"Because once we accept those homes, we take them in as part of as far as our community stock, then we become liable for them."

King said homes built in the community under the previous Chief and Council are substandard, with some needing to be moved due to shoreline erosion. He said there was no point in hooking up those homes to services, as they would need to be demolished or relocated.

Representatives of Indigenous Services Canada referred all comments on the project back to King. The infrastructure project is being administered by the community, while the federal government provides "funding and advice" according to its website.