KI First Nation receives over $42M in funding to 'build new school up to Grade 12'

Students in a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario will soon have the option of finishing high school in their home community.

Chief Morris said the current school only goes up to Grade 10

Anne Scotton (l), the Ontario regional director general for Indigenous Services Canada, stands with, KI First Nation Chief Donny Morris (m) to congratulate the community on recent funding of over $42M to build a new school up to Grade 12. (Anne Scotton / Twitter)

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) First Nation, also known as Big Trout Lake, will receive funding from Indigenous Services Canada of over $42 million "to build a new school up to Grade 12."

"To us, this is good news because it gives the opportunity for our kids to stay here and finish Grade 12 and then either move on to college or university," said KI First Nation Chief, Donny Morris.

He said currently, students in KI can only be taught up to Grade 10 but that's not the only problem as the school is old, too small and in need of major repairs.

"Sometimes one side of the school will have heat, the other won't and sometimes it will get too cold," he said, "and then when you look at the foundation, in the gym, you see the cracks on the walls, the foundation, and around the building."

Currently, Morris said that a location has been determined for where the new school will be constructed and materials to start the project will be delivered next winter, using the winter roads.

"There's something as a leader I've never done in my life is acknowledging all these semi-truck drivers that haul-in our fuel, gas and materials," Morris added, "and I'd like to say thank you to them all."

He said, once the new school is up and running, the old facility will be demolished.

