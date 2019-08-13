A funding of $133,886 for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation (KI) will help the First Nation produce a digital documentary series, focusing on the impact climate change has had on their remote, northern community.

Kenora MP Bob Nault announced the funding on Monday in hopes of helping the community partner with professional filmmakers to create an Oji-Cree mini-documentary series, titled KI Talking Circle Series.

"Our Indigenous communities in northern Ontario are rich with language and culture, and it is important that their stories and realities are shared with others throughout the region and across Canada," Nault stated in a written release on Monday.

The program will be broadcast online through IsumaTV and will feature different aspects of how climate change is impacting the First Nation community.

"The investment will give young people an excellent opportunity to not only learn more about their culture, it will also help inspire them to maintain their language so that they can pass it on to their children," he said. "That's why this is so important, because teaching children their traditional language brings them a true sense of identity, pride and belonging so that they can be proud of their heritage."