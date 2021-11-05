Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation declared state of emergency over COVID-19 outbreak

A fly-in First Nation community in northwestern Ontario has declared a state of emergency as it struggles with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation made the emergency declaration on Tuesday night; at the time, there were 65 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the community, Chief Donny Morris said.

Morris said he has tested positive for the virus, as have other members of council. Some members of band administration, as well as nursing staff and police officers, are also among those with COVID-19.

"Right now we're telling everyone to stay home," Morris said, adding the community is currently under a lockdown. "The nurse's station is closed, band office is closed, stores are closed."

"We're just trying to regroup with outside help coming in to assist the community."

Testing shortage

Dr. Lloyd Douglas, public health physician with the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority (SLFNHA), said it's likely there are more than 65 people infected with the virus in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug. A testing shortage, as well as nurses testing positive, have limited the number of tests that could be done.

More tests, however, have been ordered, and volunteers are delivering groceries to Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug residents who are in isolation, Morris said.

Douglas said Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug's declaration of emergency will allow the community to receive extra government support.

"The provincial emergency operations centre will be involved in coordinating some of the federal and provincial resources over the next few days," he said.

"We'll continue to work closely with the community, and the next few days we will do lots and lots of COVID tests ... to ascertain the the extent of community transmission, and how large this outbreak is."

Indigenous Services Canada and the Independent First Nations Alliance are also involved in the response to the outbreak, Douglas said.

"We do anticipate that the case numbers will increase as there is ongoing testing," he said. "And for those households that already have positive cases, we do anticipate that other individuals, close household contacts, will come down with COVID over the next few days."

"We are keeping a very close eye on all the high-risk individuals, making sure that they have access to treatment."

Douglas said the pandemic is "nowhere near over" for the more than 30 northern Ontario First Nations SLFNHA serves.

"Earlier last week, we were just below 300 cases," he said. "Now with this outbreak, and also cases going up in a few other communities, we're now over 518."

There were 96 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SLFNHA communities on Tuesday, Douglas said.

"We're still pretty busy in the north," he said. "And we need the continued support of all our partners and the federal and the provincial governments as we continue to respond to the COVID situation in this region."