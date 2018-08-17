OPP search for youth who escaped custody facility in Kenora, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., are asking for the public's help after a female youth escaped custody on Thursday.

Police said at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 16 they were notified of a female that escaped a youth custody facility in the north side of Kenora.

According to a written statement, the youth had escaped the facility and fled by foot.

Police are describing the girl as being 5'5 tall, slim build, long dark brown hair and was last observed wearing a bright yellow t-shirt and pink plaid pyjamas pants.

Anyone who has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay OPP Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122.