Kenora OPP charge one after weapons call

Kenora OPP have charged a 31-year-old man in connection with an incident involving a gun that took place last week in the northwestern Ontario city.

In a media release issued Wednesday, OPP said officers were called to Kenora's east end at about 1:30 a.m. July 11 with reports of an injured male.

Officers with the OPP's K-9 Unit and Emergency Response Team attended, as did paramedics.

No further details about the incident itself have been provided.

OPP said, however, the accused has been charged with careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition, as well as aggravated assault, and possession of a prohibited firearm or ammunition.

The OPP Crime Unit, Community Street Crime Unit, and Organized Crime and Enforcement Bureau continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenora OPP.