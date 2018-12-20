City councillors in Kenora, Ont., will wait up to another six months before diving back into a fluid situation involving the city's water rates.

A few months ago, city administration in Kenora recommended charging owners of multi-residential buildings, such as apartment buildings and condominiums, a fee per unit. The fee would have created equality among multi-unit buildings, according to the city.

However, the plan was not popular with some property owners, who worried about how much their rates would rise under the new system. The city is now planning to go back to the drawing board.

"Rather than push things through ... we're going to step back," said Dan Reynard, the Mayor of Kenora.

Reynard said the city plans to review its options.

One option is to create different types of water consumers for different types of multi-residential buildings, such as social housing, for-profit buildings, and another category for condominiums and townhouses.

Before the City of Kenora was amalgamated, different communities had different standards when it came to how multi-unit buildings distributed water. Some had meters for each unit, while some buildings had only one meter for the whole building.

That was the issue the city attempted to rectify, by charging all building owners a flat fee on a per-unit basis.

Reynard said council heard loud and clear that the method first proposed, was not acceptable. The city has been hearing from many residents about the issue, he said.

"A senior that lives in their own house, that's paying the full rate, they're on a fixed pension, they're saying, "why should I pay full rate when somebody that lives in a $600,000 condo [does] not pay their full share.'"

"Regardless of what direction we go in the future, somebody's not going to be happy with our decision."

Reynard said administration will come back with a report by June with recommendations on how to create a more equitable field for water customers.

With files from the CBC's Amy Hadley.