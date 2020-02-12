A contentious plan to raise water rates in Kenora, Ont., has been temporarily slowed down, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That slowdown may continue if landlords get their wish from city councillors on Tuesday.

In October, city councillors agreed to halt a proposed 3.1 per cent increase for water rates in Kenora. The increase was part of a five-year plan, approved by city council, on how to properly fund the city's water system, said Kenora Mayor Dan Reynard.

The decision to pause the proposed rate increase, Raynard said, was partially because of affordability concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the large number of capital projects done by the City of Kenora in the past couple of years, which saved the municipality money, he said.

Reynard noted the city had rebuilt lines on First Street, Park Street and Railway Street, which were not planned; rather, they were completed because roadwork was being done, and this created savings and fewer future major projects for the city to undertake.

New developments mean new revenue

On Tuesday, Kenora council will hear a proposal from the owners of apartment buildings in the city, who have long opposed a plan to phase-in a fixed cost to water bills for buildings with multiple units, but only one water meter.

"Probably COVID again is having an impact," Reynard said, as to why landlords are opposing the increases, which are being phased in over six years.

"I think the big thing is the province of Ontario has now implemented that landlords can't request a rate increase for 2021," he said, noting any water increase would come out of landlords' pocketbooks.

Reynard said council will consider the fact that three new housing developments are set to open next year in the city, along with the city now serving Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation with water.

Those new customers will bring in new revenue to the city that was not anticipated when the five year plan was created, he said.

The increase in water rates has been "contentious" over the past few years, Reynard said, with individual homeowners and landlords upset over the increasing cost of municipal water.

Councillors are set to make a decision on the request from the owners of apartment buildings at their 9 a.m. meeting. Staff has not recommended accommodating the request.