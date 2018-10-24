Scheduled changes to some water bills in Kenora, Ont., aren't sitting well with a number of property owners of multi-unit residential buildings, according to a landlord in the city.

Earlier this year, city council passed changes that will, in 2019, effectively see a roughly $85-per-month fee for municipal water delivery multiplied by the number of units in an apartment or condominium building that doesn't have individually-metered units, instead of charging one fee for the building's only water meter, like it is now.

Socially, it's an outrageous thing that they're doing - Mark Belanger, property owner

For property and condo owners affected by the switch, like Mark Belanger, the result will be a spike in what they pay for the utility, and one that puts rates out of line with other regional municipalities, he said.

"The infrastructure to service these buildings is minimal and yet the city is looking for exactly the same revenue stream as if they were all individual houses, scattered up and down the street," Belanger said. "Obviously, I have a financial interest in it, but socially, it's an outrageous thing that they're doing because it's going to hurt ... the people with very limited resources."

Belanger added that he owns a four-unit building and a ten-unit building, each with a single meter; on the latter, he said, he will be paying four times in water what he pays now. What he pays for water in his buildings is built into his tenants' rent, he added.

"They're not occupied by wealthy people," he said. "A lot of them are seniors, a lot of them are on disability or fixed income and you're expecting those people to shoulder a disproportionate amount of the revenue stream the city needs to run the sewer and water system."

Levelling the 'playing field'

The changes were recommended by city staff in Kenora and were done to "put everybody on the same playing field," according to Dave Canfield, the northwestern Ontario city's outgoing mayor.

Canfield added that, for properties affected by the change, the rate increase will be phased in over five years.

"Sewer and water is a user-pay system, and it has to be — mandated by the province," he said. "Our water rates have been going up, substantially, because of the user-pay system and trying to get it where it's sustainable."

"It's a lose-lose situation because you have to rectify it somehow, and to put everybody on the equal, is, I think, the fairer system."

Kenora is hamstrung, in part, by its hilly geography, Canfield said, adding that the municipality has more lift stations for its water system than Toronto.

"I understand Kenora's an expensive place to run sewer and water, I get it," Belanger said. "But what costs more in terms of infrastructure, one pipe or 36 individual family homes with probably a couple of miles of pipe and a lift station to boot in there?"

Canfield said the change will affect about two-thirds of the multi-unit buildings in the community, but Belanger countered that it's probably more. "There's very few large-scale apartment buildings or condominiums that have individual water metering," Belanger said.

"It's a huge cash grab."

Canfield acknowledged that the change will affect social housing properties in the city; "there is still discussions going on with the [Kenora District Services Board] on how this works out," he said.

"Again, it's a tough one."