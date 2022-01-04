Kenora OPP investigate faked shooting video

Kenora OPP are investigating a faked video of gunfire in the community that was circulating on social media earlier this week.

The video was posted to Facebook on Monday night, and shows a police presence in downtown Kenora. Audio of gunfire could be heard.

However, Kenora detachment commander Insp. Jeff Duggan said the video was faked.

"On Monday night, just after 8:30, my phone started to ring about an incident that had happened in Kenora," Duggan said. "It was reported to me that the OPP had been involved in a shooting."

"I quickly made a phone call to the office and learned that there had been a video posted on local social media of an OPP cruiser on a call with some gunshots being heard," he said. "Clearly, the officer at our office had no knowledge of any shooting that had happened, and being the detachment commander, I also didn't get any phone calls."

"It was determined that the video itself was fake."

Duggan said the call in question was a routine traffic stop. However, there were no shots fired during that incident, and the audio of the gunfire was subsequently added to the video.

Duggan said police were in contact with Facebook, and the video appears to have been removed based on a search of the platform.

"OPP is investigating the source of the video," he said. "There's potentially criminal charges that could be laid as a result of making that type of video."

Duggan said the video caused concern in the community when it was posted.

"It creates unrest in the community, and that's not something that anybody needs," he said. "It creates a lot of stress that creates a lot of, you know, unnecessary work for a lot of people, and it's just something that shouldn't happen."