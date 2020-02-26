Vanair Hovercraft keeps low profile in hometown of Kenora, Ont.

In a nondescript building on Kenora's west side, is an unusual business, which ships its product around the world.

Vanair Hovercraft builds commercial grade hovercraft for clients around the world. The machines are assembled in Kenora, while the actual parts are manufactured in Winnipeg.

"It's a small market. There's not that many hovercraft manufacturers in the world for commercial hovercraft," said Dave Van Dam, who is the company's owner.

Van Dam said he has two full-time employees, and brings in other workers as needed. He said the shop in Kenora can produce four machines per year, taking eight months to build.

The Vanair Vector V25 is the largest model offered by the Kenora, Ont., company which can seat up to 25 passengers with a 2700 kg payload. (Vanair Hovercraft) "They're not recreational toys. They're built to a Coast Guard standard for commercial use. They're bigger. They're not small machines."

Van Dam said he became interested in hovercraft while working in Northern Manitoba. He took a liking to the machines, and sold recreational hovercraft when he owned a marine business in Kenora until the early 1990s.

"After I sold that business I started this one. I liked hovercraft, so I decided I might make them."

Van Dam said the hovercraft his company builds are not purchased for personal use. He said the most expensive unit he manufactures costs just under $1 million.

"There's all kinds of uses for them. Commercial use, military use, Coast Guard use. Whatever you want to use them for. They're amphibious, they run year round, summer or winter."

The Vanair Hovercraft Vanguard V18 is the mid-sized model manufactured by the Kenora, Ont. company. (Vanair Hovercraft) As for demand, Van Dam said he has a few machines operated by First Nations in Eastern Ontario. He said with climate change and less reliability on the winter roads network, he sees hovercraft filling that service gap.

"The roads are getting less and less. We're already getting quite a few inquiries about it to move people, freight and that kind of thing."

The machines made in Kenora can carry over 2700 kg, he said, with a smooth ride over rough water or terrain. The largest model can accommodate up to 25 passengers.

"The propeller pushes it, but then there's fans that lift it to get it up on its cushion of air."

The hovercraft itself is not difficult to operate, Van Dam said, but does require specialized training which the company provides.

While the hovercraft are assembled in Kenora, they cannot be found there. Instead, they are working in Siberia, Sweden, New York and Alaska.