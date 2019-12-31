Police investigating death after body found on Tunnel Island in Kenora, Ont.

Provincial police are investigating a death after a body was found on Kenora, Ont.

Police were alerted to the discovery of the body on Tunnel Island early Monday afternoon, Kenora OPP said in a media release. Officers with the provincial police force's Kenora detachment, crime unit and forensic identification unit are involved in the investigation.

Further updates will be made available as the investigation progresses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).