TSB releases report of collision between train and bus in Kenora, Ont.

A crash between a public transit bus and a train last August in Kenora, Ont. happened after the bus was stopped while partially blocking the tracks.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Tuesday released its final report into the crash, which happened on the morning of Aug. 8, 2019 in the northwestern Ontario city.

The Canadian Pacific train was headed east from Winnipeg when it collided with the stopped bus, owned by the City of Kenora and operated by First Student Canada, at the Government Road rail crossing.

There were seven passengers on board the bus at the time of the collision but nobody was injured. The bus was significantly damaged, while the train's lead locomotive had minor damage.

The investigation report said the bus driver was distracted, with two people rushing to board the bus and another passenger trying to alert the driver about an open storage area door in the bus, and wasn't aware the right rear corner of the vehicle was still in the path of the train tracks.

"People have limited attention capabilities. Divided attention affects the amount of attentional resources a person can direct to a priority task," the report reads. "In this occurrence, the driver had completed the task of making a stop and assumed that the bus was completely clear of the tracks."

The TSB urges all drivers to confirm their vehicles are completely clear of train tracks before stopping.