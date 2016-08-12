The City of Kenora aims to grow its economy and tourism sector, with help from a new, five-year strategy.

A draft of the Tourism and Economic Development Strategy was presented to the northwestern Ontario city's council last week.

"The strategy was to address two things," Kenora Deputy Mayor Sharon Smith said. "It was to provide broader direction for tourism and economic development, and also the direct use and allocation of municipal accommodation tax (MAT) funds.

"We use those funds for tourism and economic development initiatives."

The MAT was passed by council in 2018, after Kenora had already adopted its previous — and now expired — tourism and economic development plan. With the passage of the MAT, Kenora has access to resources which weren't available when the previous plan was approved, Smith said.

She said the plan will guide Kenora as it works to develop its tourism sector.

"We've done so much work on our trails, and I know for sure that they're just an attraction," Smith said. "They draw people in from Manitoba.

"We have many beaches and parks that are really beautiful, and that's what excites me about what we have to offer in our city," she said. "We have a new splash park, and pickleball courts, just so many things that not only our residents can enjoy, but the people that visit our community."

'So much to offer'

From an economic development perspective, Smith said, the plan will help Kenora diversify its business sector, by supporting local businesses and attracting new ones in sectors like manufacturing.

But the plan will also allow Kenora to rebrand itself and attract tourists outside of the summer season.

"We have so much to offer here in winter also," Smith said. "I think people tend to forget."

The public consultation phase of the plan's development just closed earlier this week. Smith said public input will be taken into account as the plan is finalized.

It will then be brought back to council for final approval.