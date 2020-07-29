Province gives $78K to boost Kenora tourism

The Province of Ontario has announced funding to help build up Kenora's tourism sector.

The $78,700 in funding will be split between the Lake of the Woods Railroaders Museum, and the city itself, the province said.

The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

Of the total, the museum is getting $56,200, which will go to upgrading the building.

The upgrades will include improved accessibility, renovations and repairs to exhibits and artifacts, new lighting, a security system, Wi-Fi, and the construction of a new model railway display area.

"We are bringing our museum into compliance with the accessibility standards to make our museum a great family attraction for our community and visitors," museum vice-president Richard Roy said in a statement. "In addition, we are undertaking a number of upgrades to our facility, artifacts and displays."

"All of this would not be possible without support from NOHFC and our community partners."

The remaining $22,500 will go toward the development of a new City of Kenora economic development and tourism strategy.

The five-year plan will identify priority projects that will focus on population growth, job creation, business development, private-sector investment, and increasing visits by tourists.

"The City of Kenora is thankful to NOHFC and Minister [Greg] Rickford for funding the five-year economic development and tourism strategy which will support the effective allocation of Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) revenue to drive economic growth and Kenora's status as a destination community," Daniel Reynard, Kenora mayor, said in a statement.