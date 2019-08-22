Science North brings THINK Hub to Kenora

Science North's popular THINK Hubs have come to Kenora.

The THINK — which stands for Tinker, Hack, Innovate, Network, and Know — Hub has opened at the Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre, Science North said Thursday.

The hubs encourage "hands-on experimentation with real tools, materials, and processes," and focus on the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.

Kenora's installation is one of six happening across Northern Ontario; THINK Hubs can also be found in Fort Frances, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, and North Bay.

Attracting visitors

"Science North's Strategic Plan for 2018-2023 includes being the leader in science engagement and creating new collaborations across Northern Ontario," said Guy Labine, CEO of Science North. "The installation of THINK Hubs across the six Northern Ontario communities will attract more visitors to the North, resulting in economic benefits for Northern Ontario communities and increased sustainability for the hosting attractions."

"Science North is very proud of this project, and very proud to work with the NOHFC and FedNor, and our Northern partners on this initiative."

The hubs bring tools, equipment, and resources to communities that previously didn't have access to them, Science North said. They're open to visitors of all ages, and funded by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and FedNor.

Thunder Bay's THINK Hub can be found at the Brodie Street library, while Fort Frances residents can find a hub at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre.