OPP investigate suspicious death in Kenora

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating what it says is a suspicious death in Kenora.

Police say they were called to a residence on Mikado Avenue in Kenora at about 3 p.m. Friday, where the dead person was found.

Police have not released any further details, including the name of the person.

OPP said in a media release while the circumstances of the person's death haven't been determined, there is no known threat to public safety.

Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner is working with OPP on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.