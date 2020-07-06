Foul play not suspected in Kenora sudden death

OPP say foul play is not suspected in a sudden death in the city of Kenora earlier this week.

Police were dispatched to a location in the 400-block of South Second Street at about 7 a.m. Monday with reports of a possible sudden death.

A 23-year-old Kenora man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Kenora OPP said in a media release that a postmortem examination had taken place, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

However, the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.