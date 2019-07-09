OPP identify body found in Kenora waterway

Kenora OPP say the body recovered from a waterway in the northwestern Ontario community earlier this week was that of a 37-year-old man from a nearby First Nation.

The OPP's marine unit recovered the body from Laurenson's Creek in Kenora shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, after police received a report about a possible drowning.

On Tuesday, OPP identified the deceased as Kevin Peters of Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation is located about 20 kilometres north of Kenora.