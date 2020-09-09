Skip to Main Content
OPP investigating sudden death in Kenora

OPP are investigating a sudden death in Kenora.
OPP are investigating the sudden death of a 23-year-old man in Kenora. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Police said officers responded to a report from Kenora Emergency Medical Services of a possible sudden death in the 400 block of South Second Street at about 7 a.m. Monday.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A postmortem examination will take place in Kenora to determine the cause of death.

No further information was immediately provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

