OPP identify body found in Kenora
OPP identify body found in Kenora

Kenora OPP have identified a body found on Tunnel Island last month as that of a Grassy Narrows man.
OPP say the body found in Kenora last month was that of a Grassy Narrows man. (CBC)

OPP officers were dispatched to the scene on Dec. 30, 2019 at about 12:40 p.m. with reports of a body being located. Responding officers were able to confirm the person was deceased, and a postmortem examination was conducted in Kenora on Jan. 2.

In a media release issued Tuesday, OPP said the body was that of 31-year-old Don Necanapenace of Grassy Narrows First Nation.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

