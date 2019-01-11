OPP investigate after body of 47-year-old man found in 'wooded area' near Nestor Falls

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora are investigating a sudden death after officers with the Treaty Three Police Service responded to a report of a deceased man on Tuesday in Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation.

Police said 47-year-old Norman Copenace from Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation, was found deceased in a wooded area in the community.

A post mortem examination was conducted at the Lake of the Woods District Hospital on January 9, 2019.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Copenace or have any information about his activities since December 31, 2018 to contact the Kenora Crime Unit at (807) 548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).