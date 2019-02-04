OPP searching for 2 stolen snowmobiles, trailer in Kenora, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., are asking for the public's help to recover two reportedly stolen snowmobiles and a trailer.

Police said on Saturday, Feb. 2 at approximately 7 p.m., officers were told about of a theft that occurred at a business on Railway Street.

According to a written statement on Monday, police don't know when the reported theft occurred.

The two stolen snowmobiles include a 2016 Ski-Doo Grand Touring model, painted copper, and a black 2016 Ski-Doo MXZ 850 Etec. Also stolen, police said, was a grey 2016 Triton enclosed sled trailer.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers.