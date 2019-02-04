OPP searching for 2 stolen snowmobiles, trailer in Kenora, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating two stolen snowmobiles and trailer.
Police were notified of the theft on Saturday, around 7 p.m.
Police said on Saturday, Feb. 2 at approximately 7 p.m., officers were told about of a theft that occurred at a business on Railway Street.
According to a written statement on Monday, police don't know when the reported theft occurred.
The two stolen snowmobiles include a 2016 Ski-Doo Grand Touring model, painted copper, and a black 2016 Ski-Doo MXZ 850 Etec. Also stolen, police said, was a grey 2016 Triton enclosed sled trailer.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers.