Kenora OPP looking for 2 stolen firearms

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora are investigating the theft of two firearms on Saturday morning.

According to a written release issued Tuesday, police received a report at around 6 a.m. on April 13, that two firearms were taken from a home on Kenora's north side.

The firearms are described as a .308 Sako rifle and a .30-30 Marlin rifle.

OPP are asking for anyone with information to contact the Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers.