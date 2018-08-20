Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Kenora OPP looking for 2 stolen firearms

Officers were called around 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 13

CBC News ·
Kenora OPP are investigating after two firearms were reported stolen from a home on the north side of the city. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora are investigating the theft of two firearms on Saturday morning.

According to a written release issued Tuesday, police received a report at around 6 a.m. on April 13, that two firearms were taken from a home on Kenora's north side.

The firearms are described as a .308 Sako rifle and a .30-30 Marlin rifle.

OPP are asking for anyone with information to contact the Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers.

