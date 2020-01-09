Province pledges 250k for Kenora Sportsplex upgrades

The Ontario government has announced it's investing $250,000 to upgrade the Kenora Sportsplex.

The money will be used to increase the second-floor viewing area, improve accessibility and maximize use of the playing field area as a regulation-sized field of play, according to a news release issued by the province on Thursday.

Officials hope the upgrades will allow Kenora to attract regional tournaments and accommodate more spectators in the facility.

"This investment encourages sports tourism in Kenora," Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford said in a statement. "We are building strong, vibrant communities across northern Ontario together and creating real opportunities for the people who live here and the companies that want to invest, sending a signal to the world that northern Ontario is open for business and open for jobs."

Kenora mayor Dan Reynard called the Sportsplex a unique amenity that has "vast potential beyond the current capacity" and said the new money would allow the facility to attract new and expanded programming.