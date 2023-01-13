Kenora taking closer look at impact of short-term rental properties

The City of Kenora is taking a closer look at short-term rental properties, and the public's opinion of them.

Short-term rentals are defined as the rental of houses, apartments, condos, or cottages, such as those listed through services like Airbnb.

"We don't have a permitting process," said Janis Pochailo, Kenora's director of planning and building. "We don't regulate short-term rentals at this point in time. We don't have records of them."

"It's possible that there's some [in Kenora], but we don't have an official record."

Pochailo said the public input and subsequent report will help inform council as to whether regulations or guidelines are needed.

The city said in a media release that the survey — available at surveymonkey.com/r/CityofKenoraShortTermRentals — has been launched, and is available until Aug. 1.

In-person consultations are also planned for June and July.

The survey is seeking input from residents about their general impression of short-term rentals, the impact they may have on the community, and where and when they should be allowed to operate.

"I think it's a timely thing," Pochailo said. "Other municipalities are looking into it as well. It's something that people are hearing about, and it's just something that we felt it was time to look into."

A report is expected to be presented to Kenora councillors in the fall.