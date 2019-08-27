Kenora OPP say rifles, shotgun stolen from pickup truck
Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora say three firearms were stolen from a pickup truck in the area late last week.
Police asking anyone with information about early Friday morning theft to contact them
According to a written release, police said they were called around midnight on Aug. 23 about the theft of three guns from the vehicle on Pickerel Lake Road.
They included:
- A Remington, 12-gauge, pump-action shotgun
- A Ruger, .300-calibre, lever-action rifle
- A Kimber, .308-calibre, bolt-action rifle.
Police say they continue to investigate. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers.