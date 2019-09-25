Groups working with homeless in Kenora, Ont. see hope with shelter re-opening
Shelter shuttered in mid-August to deal with security, drug issues
Groups providing support to the homeless in Kenora, Ont., say they hope the re-opening of the Kenora Service Hub, or shelter on Thursday, will provide some relief to charitable groups in the city.
Businesses in the downtown area, as well as many people in Kenora had complained about visible drug use, and had noted security issues in the core since the shelter opened.
Frank Kowal, the Pastor at Jubilee Church, just off of Kenora's Main Street, said addictions, and counselling programming is needed at the new service hub - but he warns against expecting to see drug activity and other issues just disappear.
"I really believe that there has to be a learning curve, they can't just open the doors and expect everything to run. I wasn't expecting that it was going to be running perfect on day one. I would think it might take a year or two."
"In this ministry you need to have a certain amount of rapport with your clients, rapport with the people and that doesn't happen when you've just hired all new people. There has to be a certain time where they get to know each other and they get to trust each other."
The challenge, Kowal said, is convincing those who are at the shelter to use programs. Many times, he said, people want to make improvements in their life, but are unsure what will come of the changes they make.
Call for housing
"They want to escape from it, but they say to me many times, if I get sober, if I get set free, where do I go? I've got no place to go. And, if I've got no place to go, I'm going to get dragged back into it."
Still, he said, he believes re-opening the Kenora Service Hub is a positive step.
"I have seen some progress," said Nan Normand, who is part of Making Kenora Home.
Normand said she's pleased there are plans for more housing in Kenora, including what's referred to as a bail housing project, as well as more transitional housing.
She said communication between agencies is key in ensuring services aren't duplicated, and needs are being met.
"But, we have to pull it all together, and not just have a response to what's available. We have to move forward with purpose and commitment."
