Groups working with homeless in Kenora, Ont. see hope with shelter re-opening

Groups providing support to the homeless in Kenora, Ont., say they hope the re-opening of the Kenora Service Hub, or shelter on Thursday, will provide some relief to charitable groups in the city.

The shelter was originally closed in mid-August to provide a 'reset' as announced by Kenora MPP Greg Rickford. The rationale, at the time, was the closure would allow the shelter's operator, the NeeChee Friendship Centre to complete some needed renovations, along with training for staff.

Businesses in the downtown area, as well as many people in Kenora had complained about visible drug use, and had noted security issues in the core since the shelter opened.

Frank Kowal, the Pastor at Jubilee Church, just off of Kenora's Main Street, said addictions, and counselling programming is needed at the new service hub - but he warns against expecting to see drug activity and other issues just disappear.

"I really believe that there has to be a learning curve, they can't just open the doors and expect everything to run. I wasn't expecting that it was going to be running perfect on day one. I would think it might take a year or two."

The main entrance to the Jubilee Church displays the time to receive a dinner, as the church became the place in Kenora to receive a meal when the Kenora Service Hub was shuttered. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Kowal said after nearly two decades in working with the homeless, he's learned that relationships are the most important piece of working with the homeless.

"In this ministry you need to have a certain amount of rapport with your clients, rapport with the people and that doesn't happen when you've just hired all new people. There has to be a certain time where they get to know each other and they get to trust each other."

"I'm an optimist, and I think we want to do our part to be involved in this type of ministry. We're praying for a miracle."

The challenge, Kowal said, is convincing those who are at the shelter to use programs. Many times, he said, people want to make improvements in their life, but are unsure what will come of the changes they make.

Call for housing

"They want to escape from it, but they say to me many times, if I get sober, if I get set free, where do I go? I've got no place to go. And, if I've got no place to go, I'm going to get dragged back into it."

The Kenora Service Hub, attached to Knox United Church on Second Street South in Kenora, Ont. The Hub was closed in August and September, 2019 to allow time to 'reset' the centre to focus on programming and security issues. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Kowal said a longer-range plan is needed to deal with Kenora's housing shortage, to provide a new place to stay for those who go through any type of addictions programming.

Still, he said, he believes re-opening the Kenora Service Hub is a positive step.

"I have seen some progress," said Nan Normand, who is part of Making Kenora Home.

"The city is now willing, and declare that we have an emergency. When that opportunity came up many years ago, we missed the boat. they are getting on the boat now."

Normand said she's pleased there are plans for more housing in Kenora, including what's referred to as a bail housing project, as well as more transitional housing.

She said communication between agencies is key in ensuring services aren't duplicated, and needs are being met.

"But, we have to pull it all together, and not just have a response to what's available. We have to move forward with purpose and commitment."