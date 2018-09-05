Kenora OPP seek suspect in sexual assault

Kenora OPP are seeking the public's help as they search for a suspect in a sexual assault.

Police said officers were called to an area between Park Street and Second Street S. at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 2, with reports of a woman who had been sexually assaulted.

OPP were unable to locate the male suspect in the area.

He's described as about five-foot-six in height, with a shaved head, dark beard, and stocky build.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 548-5534, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).