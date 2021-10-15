Construction on seniors' complex in Kenora, Ont., expected to begin in November

Work on a new seniors' complex in Kenora, Ont., is expected to begin next month.

The new complex, to be built on 8th Avenue, will help meet a growing demand for housing in the northwestern Ontario community, said Henry Wall, chief administrative officer with the Kenora District Services Board.

There are currently more than 280 seniors on a waiting list for affordable housing in the Kenora district, Wall said.

While that number is "quite significant," he said, that doesn't even include seniors who are waiting for housing so they can downsize.

But the new complex will accommodate both needs through its 56 independent living suites.

'Ripple effect'

"A portion of the building, about 40 per cent of the units, will be market rent units," Wall said. "Then, a third or so will be affordable, and then the remaining will be kind of rent-geared-to-income, so seniors who need supports financially to afford housing.

"We're estimating as well, and we've seen this in other communities, is by making that many units [market rent], we are anticipating and estimating that 30 some homes will probably come up for sale in the community, which is also going to address the shortage in family units that we currently have," he said. "While this is for seniors, the ripple effect is going to be quite significant."

In addition to the living suites, the new complex will include dedicated health and programming spaces, including a community kitchen and spaces that can be used, for example, by public health to provide flu shots, Wall said.

Both the facility and its programming are being developed in partnership with All Nations Health Partners, he said.

The partnership, Wall said, "really is bringing together the municipal world as well as First Nation communities to ensure that, from a support and service standpoint, our seniors and elders are supported, cared for and also done so in a culturally-appropriate manner."

Construction starting soon

"That is a really neat piece about this, and what makes it quite unique," he said. "This is not just about the infrastructure, but also looking at how do we, as communities, ensure that the seniors and elders whose homes these will be are well supported, and that their quality of life is always paramount?"

The Ontario government announced last week it was providing $4.5 million toward the complex.

The entire project, Wall said, will cost about $27 million, with the remainder coming through financing, and other funding programs.

A tender had been issued previously, and the board was meeting last week to award the contract. An announcement on the successful bidder will come soon, Wall said.

"We could see construction as early as November," he said. "A project of this size, it could take anywhere from 18 to 20 months to build."