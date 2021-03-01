COVID-19 cases associated with two Kenora schools

Two Kenora schools have been affected by recent COVID-19 cases.

Over the weekend, the Northwestern Health Unit announced 27 new COVID-19 cases in its catchment area, with 16 of those in its Kenora region. Of the remaining cases, nine were in the Sioux Lookout region and two were in the Rainy River District.

The health unit announced another case in the Kenora region and four in the Sioux Lookout region, on Monday.

The Keewatin-Patricia District School Board said two classrooms at Beaver Brae Secondary School are closed after a student tested positive. The school board said the case was being followed up on by public health and all contacts would be called and given instructions.

As well, the Kenora Catholic District School Board said it was notified of a case at the St. Louis Living Arts School. One classroom at the school has been closed.

The health unit's website shows 54 active cases, with 39 of those in the Kenora region and the other 15 in the Sioux Lookout region.