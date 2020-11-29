COVID-19 outbreak declared within Grade 8 cohort of Kenora school

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kenora school.

Officials with the Kenora Catholic District School Board confirmed a second positive COVID-19 test has been reported within St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Provincial guidelines define a COVID-19 outbreak within a school when there are two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day period, where at least one of the cases could have reasonably been acquired within the school setting.

The school board said the outbreak is confined to the Grade 8 cohort. The board said the Northwestern Health Unit is closing all Grade 8 classes within the school.

All identified close contacts will be called and given instructions by public health, the school board added.

The health unit announced three new COVID-19 cases in the Kenora region, as well as one in the Sioux Lookout region, this weekend.