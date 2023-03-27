Kenora, Ont.'s Jeff Gustafson — Gussy to his friends and fans — has done what no other Canadian angler has ever done.

On Sunday, Gustafson won the Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tenn., an event that's often called the Super Bowl of professional bass fishing.

Gustafson led handily going into the third and final day Sunday, and it looked as if he might have an easy ride to the championship.

If no one takes kids fishing, they're never going to go. So take your kids, your neighbour's kids, your buddy's kids, and dreams can come true. - Jeff Gustafson, Kenora, Ont., angler

But the smallmouth bass he had been targeting in the deeper water of the Tennessee River watershed shut down that day, and he only caught two bass in the live well.

"I had an hour ride back to check-in, and it was horrible," said Gustafson at the televised weigh-in. "I thought I'd blown it for sure. I thought there was no way I'd even be in the mix."

However, people who watched the event at home — thanks to in-boat cameras — could see the other leading anglers struggling as well.

Viewers knew Gustafson was still in contention.

He was the last to weigh in and his two bass were six pounds, 12 ounces.

Gustafson landed only two bass on his final day at the Bassmaster Classic, but it was still enough to win the three-day event with total catches of 42 pounds, 7 ounces. (Darrin Bohonis/Facebook)

Although he was three fish short of his limit, Gustafson hung on and won the event with a three-day total of 42 pounds, 7 ounces.

As the first Canadian Classic champion winner ever, Gustafson takes home the Ray Scott Trophy and a $300,000 US first-place check.

Gustafson also claimed the $7,000 US Rapala Monster Bag of the Week with the 18.8-pound limit he caught on Day 1 of the event.

The technique counts

Gustafson was using a technique called "moping," which involves hanging a jig under the boat with almost no action. He would see the bass on his electronics and dangle the jig over them.

Gustafson said onstage that the Smeltinator jig he used was also made by his friend Bryan Gustafson from Fort Frances, Ont., who was also in the stands to see the weigh-in.

Jeff Gustafson's wife Shelby was on stage with him, and many friends and family from northwestern Ontario were in the stands.

Gustafson came into the 2023 Bassmaster Classic with a good history on the Tennessee River.

In 2021, he experienced his first regular-season Elite Series win on the watershed using the exact same fishing technique.

On the weigh-in stage, he reminded people of the important role his family, who introduced him to angling, has played in his life.

"My dad and grandpa took me fishing when I was a little kid," he said. "And you know, if no one takes kids fishing, they're never going to go. So take your kids, your neighbour's kids, your buddy's kids, and dreams can come true."