Public meeting in Kenora, Ont., to discuss homelessness, property crime, social issues in downtown

A pair of public meetings in Kenora, Ont., could become emotional, based on what business owners and people in the city have said publicly and online.

The City of Kenora will host two meetings to deal with concerns about property crime and the city's homeless population. The homeless have come under fire in the community after an emergency shelter was opened up at Knox United Church, on the edge of downtown Kenora.

"Over the last year, we've hit a fever pitch here in Kenora over the outcry in the changing nature of safety in the community. It started with businesses being vocal about, both anecdotally, and I think the OPP stats support it too, with increases in property crime," said Adam Smith, Kenora's Development Services Strategist.

"Where it seems as the homelessness issue has changed. Those dealing with substance abuse issues and living on the street are much more erratic, and I think this stems right to the methamphetamine crisis which is affecting many communities, especially close to Winnipeg who we are so closely associated with."

Smith said in the past year, the business community had a separate information meeting with the city, which helped focus on some of the concerns and issues facing those who work and operate business downtown.

When the public found out about that event, there was an immediate demand to hold a public session. Smith said there were so many respondents, the city will now host two events on July 31.

What has also contributed to concerns about safety, Smith said, was two fires in low-income housing buildings, that displaced a number of people.

"Couple that with the existing homelessness problem, I think it put a lot of stress on [the shelter]," he said.

"There's a want in the public to be more informed on what's changing in the community from a risk perspective or a safety perspective."

Smith said he hopes the two sessions will come up with solutions on how to deal with the social pressures Kenora is facing, as well as long-term solutions.

He said the three-hour sessions will have a one-hour presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

The two public sessions are full, Smith said, with tickets being distributed to ensure the meeting room is not over fire capacity. The city will tape and post the full sessions online, he said.