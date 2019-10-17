Paramedics, firefighters respond over reports of suspicious package from China at Kenora post office

Operations at Kenora's post office have returned to normal after a disruption caused by a suspicious package on Thursday.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to the post office early Thursday afternoon over the package, which had been sent from China.

In a statement to CBC News, Canada Post said the package was removed, and proper precautionary procedures were followed.

"The security and safety of our employees is of upmost importance," the statement reads. "Emergency responders attended the post office and provided the all clear after their investigation."

Two people were reportedly transferred to hospital, saying they felt ill after handling the package. No update on their condition has been released.

No further details were provided.