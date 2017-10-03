City of Kenora closes recreation centre pool for summer due to COVID-19

The City of Kenora has closed its recreation centre pool, and laid off full-time staff, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced the closure on Monday, citing the current lockdown, and uncertainty about future COVID-related restrictions.

Staff were to "immediately" begin draining the pool, and preparing for the pool's annual maintenance program. The pool will reopen in the fall, if restrictions allow it.

All full-time pool staff have been laid off until the fall, the city said.

"We recognize the need for the pool facility to many members in the community, especially our seniors and persons with disabilities which makes this decision more difficult," the city said in a statement. "With the third wave of the pandemic causing significant challenges in the province and country, it will be difficult to determine when recreation access will be safe and permitted again."

The city does plan to offer summer beach programming, and more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.