Kenora, Ont., asks province to reduce its bill for policing

Faced with an increasing budget for policing, city council in Kenora, Ont., is asking the province for a discount.

The cost of having OPP provide services is higher than all other transfer payments from the city including land ambulance, the health unit and the Kenora District Services Board.

"It's got to the point, like our cost for 2021, the estimated bill is jumping almost $400,000. You know, we're looking at about a 1.7 percent tax increase, just to cover the police services," said Mayor Dan Reynard.

Policing costs have been an issue in Kenora as far back as 2014. The Kenora Police Service was disbanded in 2009, with the OPP taking over all policing services in the city.

"You can negotiate a discount for OPP," Reynard said, noting it has been done in Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake, two other communities in northwestern Ontario that have a high cost of policing. Ideally, a 30 per cent discount would really help the city, he said.

City staff analyzed calls over the past four or five years, he said, and discovered "systemic failures in provincial and federal policy relating to criminal justice," a report from city staff noted.

Thirty percent of the city's total spending is on policing, just over $6 million per year. The increase has been consistent, with Kenora paying half a million dollars more since 2017 for police.

A lot of the calls are related to the judicial system, Reynard said, giving the example of a person who may have to attend court in Kenora. While in the city, they may be remanded or have to stay in the city for a few additional days if they are out on bail. If that person re-offends, they may be arrested, which drives up call volume.

"Because we have the jail here, a lot of people come here for their court cases. The court system being what it is, a lot of times they're remanded, there's really no supports for them there."

The OPP use a complex billing model, which has a base cost per household, plus additional costs, if service levels are higher than the OPP standard, as is the case in Kenora.

The call volume in Kenora is closer to a community with twice the population, according to research done by city staff.

Over the past four years, 550 people have been reported missing, the report said.

"We have a lot of children that are brought in from northern communities. Teenagers, mostly, that come in for schooling, or have been removed from their community," Raynard said, which increases the number of missing people reports.

Kenora has been advocating for more affordable housing, and more is being built. Housing is a key issue in solving some of the policing issues, the report said.

City councillors have held eight meetings over the past four years on the cost of policing with different provincial officials. Reynard hopes this plea for help will be recognized.

"We're hoping to start negotiations with the Solicitor General where, yes, the situation is unique, and the taxpayer in Kenora shouldn't be burdened with all of it and we're hoping for a reduced rate based on that scenario."