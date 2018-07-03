Kenora OPP charge five with impaired driving over long weekend

Provincial police in Kenora, Ont., say they charged five people with impaired driving over the Canada Day long weekend.

On Friday at approximately 10:00 p.m., police arrested a 60-year-old man during a RIDE program on Highway 17 East, according to an OPP news release issued Tuesday. He has been charged with driving while impaired and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system.

On Saturday at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Marine and Trails Unit was on general patrol on the Winnipeg River, when officers conducted a check on a vessel. They arrested the 55-year-old driver and charged him with operating a vessel while impaired and operating a vessel with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system, police said.

On Canada Day at approximately 2:00 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Veteran's Drive for a Highway Traffic Act infraction. They arrested the driver at the scene and took him to the detachment, police said. The 30-year-old Kenora man is now charged with driving while impaired and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system.

On Monday at approximately 2:30 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Second Street South for a Highway Traffic Act infraction, OPP said in the release. Officers arrested the 26-year-old driver of that vehicle at the scene and took him to the police detachment. He's been charged with failing or refusing to provide a breath sample.

And early Tuesday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m., Kenora OPP dispatched officers to Fifth Street South, where a vehicle was idling. They arrested the 30-year-old driver and took him to the detachment, police said. He has been charged with driving while impaired and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system.

All those charged over the weekend are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on July 19 to answer to their charges.