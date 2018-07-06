The sounds of Chopsticks, Let it Be or even a Beethoven composition will float through the air in downtown Kenora, Ont.

The Piano Project, spearheaded by Steven Wolfe, the owner of Wolfe Music and Sound, has three colourfully-decorated upright pianos set up near Main Street.

"When people are downtown this summer they can see three pianos that are placed throughout the streets, and these are to encourage people to play, and to enjoy the artwork on them."

Wolfe said he hopes the project will help bring the arts to life in the downtown core.

It's the second year for the project — last summer, there were two pianos downtown and this year there were supposed to be four. However, after just one or two days, one of the pianos was vandalized, meaning only three will be playable.

"The pianos we have found this year we believe to be a bit more sustainable, and are looking forward to having several years of use out of them," said Wolfe, noting the two pianos used last year were acquired quietly, and were not in good condition to start with.

This is one of the three pianos painted and ready to be played as part of The Piano Project in downtown Kenora. (Wolfe Sound and Music/Facebook) Community support, he said, is paramount to the success of The Piano Project, with all pianos being donated to the cause. The trick is to find a piano that's just the right size and condition for the program.

"Some pianos we are not able to take due to the play quality, however, there are also others that are far too nice for us to bring outside, so we ensure that they find another proper home where they are able to see long-term use."

Wolfe said the pianos are painted by the Grade 11-12 art class at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Kenora; McMunn and Yates donates lumber and materials to build roofs for the pianos, so they stay out of direct sun and rain.

This year, pianos are set up in the lane between the Scotiabank and Golden Scissors on Main Street, in front of the Quesada at Main Street and Second Street South and at Market Square.

Wolfe said he likes to know that people get enjoyment out of playing and seeing the pianos. He's asking people who play to take pictures and use the hashtag #ThePianoProjectKenora.

The pianos will remain in place until the Labour Day weekend.