OPP investigate after woman struck by ATV in Kenora
Kenora OPP are asking for the public's help as they investigate an incident that saw a pedestrian struck by an all-terrain vehicle.
OPP have closed off that section of the highway to investigate. (CBC)

Police said officers received a complaint about suspicious vehicles in a park on Kenora's south side at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers learned that a woman was struck by an ATV. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as possibly being two males and one female in their teens to early 20s. Each was driving a separate ATV, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at ‎1-800-222-8477.

