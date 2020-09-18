Kenora Rotary Peace Park to include memorial for MMIW

A proposed peace park in Kenora, Ont., will have a portion of it dedicated to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women of Treaty Three.

The Kenora Rotary Club has proposed the construction of its Peace Park along the shore of Lake of the Woods, along 1st Avenue South.

When the Women and Gender Equality group approached the city for a location to construct a monument for MMIW, the city suggested it partner with the Kenora Rotary Club.

"The name of the park is called Peace Park. So, how much more fitting could it be for two entities to join up, especially Indigenous people around the TRC, Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to maybe work on something that will be a joint partnership," said Meggie Cywink, the group's project manager.

"It will develop peace between the two organizations, so we think it's really appropriate."

Cywink said the monument in Kenora is one of two being built; the other is at Whitefish River First Nation, near Whitefish Falls, Ont.

She said the goal is to have the monument in place by October 2021.

"The Treaty Three, the northern families, in that location are not really recognized. They don't feel like they have something to call their own. Kenora families feel sort of left out, and to make it accessible for Treaty Three families."